Left Menu

Britain's Truss warns Russia against Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday warned that a Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, saying any suggestion that NATO was provoking Russia was false ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance. "We will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:47 IST
Britain's Truss warns Russia against Ukraine incursion
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday warned that a Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, saying any suggestion that NATO was provoking Russia was false ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance.

"We will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia's malign activity. We will support Ukraine and stability in the Western Balkans," Truss said ahead of the meeting with NATO counterparts in Latvia.

"Any suggestion that NATO is provoking the Russians is clearly false. Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy would be a strategic mistake."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021