Britain's Truss warns Russia against Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday warned that a Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, saying any suggestion that NATO was provoking Russia was false ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance.

"We will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia's malign activity. We will support Ukraine and stability in the Western Balkans," Truss said ahead of the meeting with NATO counterparts in Latvia.

"Any suggestion that NATO is provoking the Russians is clearly false. Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy would be a strategic mistake."

