PM holds meeting with Devegowda in Parliament
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with former prime minister H D Devegowda in Parliament on Tuesday. ''Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today,'' Modi tweeted. Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted since the start of the Winter session on Monday due to opposition's protests over various issues.
