Priyanka slams UP govt over law and order situation
- Country:
- India
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, saying the BJP may paint a rosy picture but the factual crime statistics in the state are ''scary''.
Her attack on the Yogi Adityanath dispensation came over a media report which claimed that there had been seven murders in seven days in Gorakhpur district.
''BJP ki door been ke dhol suhavne hain, lekin asliyat mein UP mein apradh ke aankde daravne hain (BJP may be painting a rosy picture but in reality, the crime statistics in UP are scary),'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
''Law and order in the chief minister's area stand surrendered to criminals, you can well imagine the condition in the rest of the state,'' the Congress leader said.
The Congress has been attacking the state government over the issue of law and order, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath installs retrieved 18th-century Maa Annapurna idol at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses pending issues between Uttarakhand, UP
Have requested Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Uttarakhand Assembly polls, says CM Dhami
Yogi Adityanath welcomes Centre's move to repeal three farm laws
Yogi Adityanath welcomes farm law repeal, said failed to convince farmers