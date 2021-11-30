Left Menu

Russia trying to strengthen negotiating position ahead of Putin-Biden meet, Ukraine says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:38 IST
  • Ukraine

Russia's massing of its forces near Ukraine's borders is likely intended to strengthen its bargaining position in a future meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's defence minister said on Tuesday.

In a statement printed on the economy ministry's website, Oleksiy Reznikov said relations between Ukraine and Russia were more tense during a previous Russian troop build-up in spring earlier this year.

"Today's events are most likely connected with the upcoming meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The latter is thus trying to strengthen his negotiating position," Reznikov said.

