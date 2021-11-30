Left Menu

Hungarian parliament empowers government to hold referendum on LGBT issues

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hungary's parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday that will empower the government to hold a referendum on LGBT issues, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban heads into a tough election race next year.

Earlier this year Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, proposed a referendum on ruling party legislation that limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues, stepping up a culture war with the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

