Putin orders government to prepare action plan to tackle Omicron variant
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had ordered the government to prepare an action plan within the next week to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Putin was speaking at an investment forum in Moscow.
