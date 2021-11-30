NATO will provide support to 'valued partner' Ukraine, Stoltenberg says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is a "highly valued" partner of NATO and the alliance will provide the country with political and practical support, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, referring to concerns about Russian threats to the country.
Speaking as he went into a meeting in Riga, Stoltenberg said the alliance could provide "training, capacity, and commitment to Kiev but it was important to distinguish between Ukraine and Baltic country allies which enjoy the mutual defense guarantees as members of NATO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken spoke with French counterpart on Russian military activity in Ukraine
Stoltenberg says no consensus on having Ukraine become full NATO member
Russian troop build-up near Ukraine reduces warning time of any attack, NATO says
Cannot exclude Russian attack on Ukraine linked to Belarus crisis, Lithuania says
NATO warns Russia over Ukraine troop build-up