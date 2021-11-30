Putin says AUKUS alliance against China fuels regional tensions
30-11-2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the AUKUS military alliance composed of Australia, the United States and Britain of fuelling regional tensions by trying to counter China.
Putin was speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, where he said Russia was not concerned by China's rising military might.
