Congress demands Rs 4 lakh compensation to kin of those who died of COVID-19

Questioning the veracity of official data on COVID-19 deaths and cases, Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh Aradhana Mishra Mona on Tuesday demanded that the central government provide the correct number of those who succumbed to the virus and extend financial help of Rs 4 lakh to their families.

Talking to reporters at the party's state unit office, she said her party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has been running a ''Covid justice'' campaign as the government is neither giving the correct figure of those who died due to the coronavirus nor providing compensation to their families.

She said that every affected family should get a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

''The government should give the correct figures of Covid-affected people and those who died due to it,'' she said.

She alleged that due to the negligence of the Narendra Modi government, crores of people of the country were infected with the virus and several lakh of them succumbed to it.

According to government figures, over 3.45 crore people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country and nearly 4.69 lakh people have lost their lives so far.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of cases was more than 17 lakh, while about 23,000 people have lost their lives so far.

The Congress leader claimed that the actual numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths are estimated to be more than five times the figures shown by the government.

