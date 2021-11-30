Left Menu

BJP's Tarun Chugh questions Navjot Sidhu's 'silence' over alleged sacrilege incident in Pakistan

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:28 IST
BJP's Tarun Chugh questions Navjot Sidhu's 'silence' over alleged sacrilege incident in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday asked why is he silent over the alleged sacrilege of a religious text of the Sikhs in Pakistan's Sindh.

Condemning the incident, which he said happened at ''Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishen Sahib in village Kot Meer Badan Khan Bajarani in Kashmore district of Sindh'', the BJP general secretary demanded that the Pakistan government take strict action against the culprits.

Chugh alleged that the minorities in Pakistan were not only ''unsafe and threatened'' but were also ''living in extreme humiliation''.

''Why has Sidhu been quiet on such issues though he kept singing praise of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming him to be his friend. What kind of friendship is this if Sidhu cannot protect the interests of the Sikhs in Pakistan?” he posed.

The incident was disgraceful and hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs and the Hindus ''as not only the Guru Granth Sahib was disrespected, Rs 1.5 lakh PKR (Pakistani currency) was also stolen from the donation box,'' Chugh claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021