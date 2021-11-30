Left Menu

Maha: Kalyan corporator arrested in molestation case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:48 IST
Maha: Kalyan corporator arrested in molestation case
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP corporator was arrested on Tuesday in a molestation case, after being on the run for the last three months in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Sandeep Gaikar, a corporator in the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC), was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded him to police custody for three days, an official said.

An offence was registered against Gaikar at Bazarpeth police station in September, after a woman from Dombivili accused him of allegedly molesting and stalking her, he said. The woman had alleged that Gaikar, a former chairman of the KDMC's standing committee, had stalked and harassed her over a period of two years, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021