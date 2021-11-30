Maha: Kalyan corporator arrested in molestation case

A BJP corporator was arrested on Tuesday in a molestation case, after being on the run for the last three months in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Sandeep Gaikar, a corporator in the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC), was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded him to police custody for three days, an official said.

An offence was registered against Gaikar at Bazarpeth police station in September, after a woman from Dombivili accused him of allegedly molesting and stalking her, he said. The woman had alleged that Gaikar, a former chairman of the KDMC's standing committee, had stalked and harassed her over a period of two years, the police said.

