Perpetrators shouldn't be spared, Bihar CM after liquor bottles found on Assembly premises

After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that he would ask the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct an inquiry and added that the perpetrators should not be spared. "I will tell Chief Secretary and DGP to get an inquiry done. It is not an ordinary thing if the bottles came here. The one who is doing this should not be spared. Strict action should be taken," said Kumar in the State Assembly.

"I asked the Deputy Chief Minister, he said that bottles of liquor were found somewhere on this campus. This is extremely bad. How can this be tolerated? I say this before the Speaker if he permits I will ask everyone to examine it today itself," he added. While, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha responded to Kumar's concern by saying, "I would like to tell the Leader of the House (CM Nitish Kumar) that action should definitely be taken". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)