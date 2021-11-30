Left Menu

Perpetrators shouldn't be spared, Bihar CM after liquor bottles found on Assembly premises

After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that he would ask the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct an inquiry and added that the perpetrators should not be spared.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:05 IST
Perpetrators shouldn't be spared, Bihar CM after liquor bottles found on Assembly premises
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that he would ask the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct an inquiry and added that the perpetrators should not be spared. "I will tell Chief Secretary and DGP to get an inquiry done. It is not an ordinary thing if the bottles came here. The one who is doing this should not be spared. Strict action should be taken," said Kumar in the State Assembly.

"I asked the Deputy Chief Minister, he said that bottles of liquor were found somewhere on this campus. This is extremely bad. How can this be tolerated? I say this before the Speaker if he permits I will ask everyone to examine it today itself," he added. While, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha responded to Kumar's concern by saying, "I would like to tell the Leader of the House (CM Nitish Kumar) that action should definitely be taken". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021