Goa Forward Party MLAs meet Rahul, extend support to Congress ahead of assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:33 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met two Goa Forward Party MLAs and an independent at his residence here after they extended their support to the party to defeat the BJP in the assembly polls early next year.

Goa Forward Party MLAs Vijay Sardesai and Vinod Palyekar and independent legislator Prasad Gaonkar met Gandhi and alleged that the BJP government in the state was ''corrupt''.

Assembly elections in Goa are slated for early next year and the Congress is seeking the support of smaller parties in the state to oust the BJP from power.

However, there has been no announcement of a pre-poll alliance yet.

The Congress suffered a jolt recently when its former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with his supporters. The TMC is seeking to emerge as a political force in Goa, so is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

