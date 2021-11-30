Final results show Cleric Sadr won Iraq vote, state media says

Iraqi Populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's movement secured the biggest number of seats in parliament, winning 73 seats, according to final results announced by the electoral commission on Tuesday.

The Sunni Taqaddum party won 37 seats in last month's general election, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured 31 seats, state media reported, citing the commission.

