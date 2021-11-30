Goa Forward Party MLAs meet Rahul, extend support to Congress ahead of assembly polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met two Goa Forward Party MLAs and an independent legislator at his residence here after they extended their support to the party to defeat the BJP in the assembly polls early next year.

Goa Forward Party MLAs Vijay Sardesai and Vinod Palyekar and independent legislator Prasad Gaonkar met Gandhi and alleged that the BJP government in the state was ''corrupt''.

After the meeting Sardesai tweeted, ''Met Shri @RahulGandhi along with my colleagues @prasadgaonkr13 and @vinod_palyekar. We agreed to fight resolutely, wholeheartedly and unitedly on behalf of the people of #Goa to end the utterly corrupt, incompetent and undemocratic reign of @BJP4Goa.'' ''Continuance of Goa under @BJP4Goa rule is an impossibility! Met with Shri @RahulGandhi. Proud to be working for the 2nd liberation of #Goa with the great grandson of the person who enabled the 1st! The curse of the communal and anti-Goan @DrPramodPSawant govt will be blown away!'' he added.

Assembly elections in Goa are slated for early next year and the Congress is seeking the support of smaller parties in the state to oust the BJP from power.

The Congress suffered a jolt recently when its former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with his supporters. The TMC is seeking to emerge as a political force in Goa, so is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Some Congress leaders shared a tweet of TMC general secretary Abhishek Bannerjee on October 13 where he welcomed Prasad Gaonkar in the TMC.

''It is an absolute pleasure to receive the support of a farmer's son for India's firebrand woman leader who is challenging the “Two”-man show at the Centre. My sincere gratitude to @prasadgaonkr13 ji & heartiest welcome to Sandesh Gaonkar ji on joining @AITCofficial,'' Banerjee had tweeted earlier.

