AP Guv, CM and others mourn lyricist's death

Amaravati, Nov 30 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and a host of others expressed profound grief over the demise of eminent lyricist Chembolu Sitarama Sastry, popularly known as Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry, on Tuesday.

Sastry, who hailed from Visakhapatnam, breathed his last in a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening after suffering from lung infection.

In a statement, the Governor recalled that Sastry penned over 3,000 lyrics for various movies and won numerous awards, including Padma Shri, in recognition of his contribution to the Telugu film industry.

Harichandan offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister termed Sastry's demise a deep loss to all Telugus.

''He was a peak in the Telugu film literary world. Every word that Sastry scripted had a deep connotation. He will live forever in Telugu history,'' Reddy said.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over Sirivennela's death and said it would leave a deep void in the Telugu film industry.

He said the poet-lyricist raised awareness among people on various social issues through his film songs.

Jana Sena chief and Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan said Sastry’s demise was a personal loss to him.

''The diversity of his songs makes one feel his pen had many nibs. Each song of his was rich in literary values,'' Kalyan, for whom Sastry penned many hit songs, remarked.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Pradesh Congress Committee president S Sailajanath, State Film Development Corporation Managing Director T V K Reddy and several others also mourned the lyricist’s death.

