UAE to send delegation to Iran soon, says senior Emirati official

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A senior Emirati official said on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates would soon send a delegation to Iran as part of efforts to improve ties with rival Tehran and that Abu Dhabi was keeping its Gulf allies in the loop.

"The sooner the better," Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told reporters when asked when a UAE delegation would hold talks in Tehran.

"There is a recognition by the Iranians to rebuild bridges with the Gulf. We are picking that up positively," he said, adding that Abu Dhabi still shared concerns about Iran's regional activities.

