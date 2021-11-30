BJP plans 6 'yatras' across UP to tell people about achievements of Modi, Yogi govts

The BJP on Tuesday decided to take out six 'yatras' covering all the 403 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 elections to make people aware of the developmental works of its governments at the Centre and the state.

Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Vidyasagar Sonkar has been made the in-charge of the 'yatras'. According to a party leader, national and state-level leaders of the BJP are likely to participate in these 'yatras'.

The decision was taken at the BJP state headquarters here in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party's in-charge of the state elections, and others.

During the six 'yatras', the BJP will tell people about the achievements of the Central government in the last seven-and-half years and of the state government in the last five years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. ''Before the 2017 Assembly elections, we had taken out (similar) 'yatras' highlighting the shortcomings of the previous governments. This time, we are going to tell our achievements to the people of the state and seek their blessings once again,'' he said.

Sharpening his attack on rival political parties, Adityanath said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the country's politics which since Independence was confined to dynasties, regionalism, linguism and casteism.

''He changed it for the villages, poor, farmers, youth and women and initiated a campaign for establishing a new India... now every citizen is talking about it.'' Adityanath claimed that the common people are happy about the schemes aimed for their welfare. The benefits of the schemes are reaching the last person of the society without any discrimination, he claimed.

''We will reach out to the 25 crore people of the state with the achievement and welfare schemes of the state government and Centre through these yatras. These yatras will break the barriers of casteism, appeasement and dynastic politics,'' Adityanath said.

In a tweet, Swatantra Dev Singh said, ''With the strength of party workers and blessings of the people, the BJP is going to form government once again with 300 plus seats -- Bharat Mata ki Jai.'' According to a BJP office-bearer, the details of the yatra are yet to be finalised.

The saffron party had won 312 out of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in the last Assembly elections and 13 seats were won by its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)