Mamata Banerjee meets Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut here.The meeting was seen as an outreach to fellow opposition leaders by the Trinamool Congress supremo. Banerjee is also scheduled to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar.Her meeting with opposition leaders comes amid a strain in the ties between the TMC and Congress.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:03 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut here.

The meeting was seen as an outreach to fellow opposition leaders by the Trinamool Congress supremo. Banerjee, on a visit to Maharashtra, was scheduled to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier, but as he is unwell, she met his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray, sources said.

Aaditya also gave her a copy of a coffee- table book of his father's photographs, sources added. Earlier in the day, Banerjee visited the famous Siddhi Vinayak temple here.

The West Bengal chief minister also paid her respects at the memorial of police constable Tukaram Ombale who died fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Banerjee is also scheduled to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Her meeting with opposition leaders comes amid a strain in the ties between the TMC and Congress. After its landslide victory in West Bengal earlier this year, the TMC has inducted several Congress leaders in its fold. Recently, 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya defected to the TMC, making it the principal opposition party.

