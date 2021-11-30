MPs' suspension rocks Parliament; opposition, govt lock horns

The suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members rocked both houses of Parliament Tuesday with the opposition and the government locking horns over the issue and seeking an apology from each other after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected an appeal by some leaders to revoke the decision.

Members of the Congress and other opposition parties staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in protest against the suspensions, even as Naidu justified the action saying they haven't shown any remorse for their ''act of sacrilege'' of the House in the previous session in August.

The opposition MPs also staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government. The suspended MPs would sit outside Gandhi's statue starting Wednesday morning in protest.

Naidu said he was not considering Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's appeal of revoking the action as the suspended MPs have not shown any remorse, but on the contrary, justified their acts.

He added that the action has been taken and ''it is final''.

Kharge raised the issue inside the house and alleged the motion for suspension by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was in gross violation of the rules and action was undemocratic. He again wrote to the chairman urging him to reconsider his decision. In his letter, the Congress leader said excessive action has been taken against the MPs by suspending them without providing them an opportunity to be heard.

He noted that the suspension of these members, is an unprecedented excessive action for the unfortunate incidents in the last days of the 2021 Monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge and other leaders earlier met Naidu in his chamber and requested him to rethink.

Union minister and leader of the upper house Piyush Goyal demanded that all those guilty of disrupting the House in the Monsoon Session should not only apologise to the Chair for questioning him, but also the House and the nation as well as they lowered the dignity of Parliament through their actions.

He stoutly defended the suspensions saying this is the least that could have been done.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, ''Apology for what? For raising the issues of the people in Parliament? Never.'' Upset at their demand of the revocation of suspension not being met, opposition members decided to boycott the day's proceedings of the Rajya Sabha in protest. In the Lok Sabha, however, the opposition, led by the Congress, decided to participate in discussions.

Goyal hit back at Gandhi asking if the Congress leader endorses their actions like ''attacking'' women marshals in the House.

Does not he think they should apologise or does he endorse their action, Goyal asked while speaking to reporters in Parliament House.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil demanded that the government apologises to them for ''wrongly'' suspending its members.

He said there was no question of them apologising to the government as they had only raised issues concerning the people in a democratic manner in Parliament, but the government suspended them in violation of the rules and Parliamentary practices.

He termed the suspension as ''a one sided tailor-made decision to ensure that the voice of the opposition is suppressed and the house does not function in order''.

''The government does not want the house to function properly and it is the government which is responsible for creating a situation to not allow the house to function,'' he alleged.

The Congress leader also alleged that the suspension of MPs has been done for political motives and calculations and vote-bank politics in mind, alleging that members cannot be punished months later for their acts during the previous sessions.

''We believe in Gandhi's ideology and we will not apologise. Our MPs have been suspended illegally and in violation of the rules and precedents and their susension should be revoked immediately. The government should apologise instead for wrongly suspending opposition members,'' he said.

Leaders of 16 opposition parties met in the morning to decide on the future course of action and would meet again on Wednesday to decide on the future course of action.

Many opposition MPs were against the boycott of the house proceedings and aired their views during the opposition meeting.

The stalemate over the issue has cast a shadow on the winter session of Parliament leading to a washout of the second day of the proceedings. The government, however, did not take up any bill today saying it would wait for the opposition members to return before any business is taken up in the true democratic spirit.

