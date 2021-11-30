Science, Indian scientists helped India gain Independence and helped to sustain it: Union minister

Science and Indian scientists not only helped India in gaining Independence, but also in sustaining it for 75 years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a National Conference for Science Communicators and Teachers on the subject of 'Indian Independence Movement and the Role of Science', the Union minister of state (independent charge) science and technology said India has made a ''giant leap'' in the field of science and technology in the past seven years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reiterated that India is already on the ascent and science and technology will be the key determinants of the roadmap for the next 25 years when 100 years of India's Independence will be celebrated.

Singh said that science and Indian scientists not only helped India in gaining Independence, but also in sustaining it for 75 years.

The minister described Mahatma Gandhi as one of the greatest scientific strategists who, through his weapon of non-violence, waged scientific battle against British subjugation and aggression. Paying rich tributes to Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose, an eminent biologist, physicist, botanist and an early writer of science fiction, on his birth anniversary, Singh said patriotic fervour exhibited by scientists in imperial India added to the spirit of the nationalist movement. He said in the freedom movement of India, the sacrifices and struggles of political leaders are remembered, but on the other hand, Indian scientists also struggled and opposed the discriminatory policies of British rule.

