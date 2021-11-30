Honduras' Castro aims for new debt deal with IMF, opposes new taxes

Honduras opposition presidential candidate Xiomara Castro will seek to negotiate a new debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, but she is opposed to raising existing taxes or creating new ones, according to a senior adviser.

Castro, who is leading by a wide margin in a preliminary vote count of Sunday's election, wants to restructure debt to lower debt service payments, said Huge Noe, the head of her campaign's policy platform.

