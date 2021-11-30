Honduras' Castro aims for new debt deal with IMF, opposes new taxes
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:34 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
Honduras opposition presidential candidate Xiomara Castro will seek to negotiate a new debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, but she is opposed to raising existing taxes or creating new ones, according to a senior adviser.
Castro, who is leading by a wide margin in a preliminary vote count of Sunday's election, wants to restructure debt to lower debt service payments, said Huge Noe, the head of her campaign's policy platform.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Castro
- Xiomara Castro
- Honduras
- International Monetary Fund
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In Sunday's election, Xiomara Castro could end two-party rule in Honduras
Honduras' Castro eyes new debt deal with IMF, opposes new taxes
Honduras readies to declare first female president as leftist Castro heads for victory
Amid slow vote count, Honduran leftist Castro eyes victory with big lead
Honduras set for woman president as leftist Castro declares victory