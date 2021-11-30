Left Menu

Honduras' Castro eyes new debt deal with IMF, opposes new taxes

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:45 IST
Honduras' Castro eyes new debt deal with IMF, opposes new taxes

Honduras opposition presidential candidate Xiomara Castro will seek to negotiate a new debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, but she is opposed to raising existing taxes or creating new ones, according to a senior adviser.

Castro, who is leading by a wide margin in a preliminary vote count of Sunday's election, wants to restructure debt to lower debt service payments, said Hugo Noe, the head of her campaign's policy platform. An existing IMF deal with Honduras runs through January, when Castro will be sworn in as the country's first woman president if her advantage in the vote count, which currently puts her nearly 20 points ahead of her nearest rival, holds up.

"A dialogue with the International Monetary Fund has begun," Noe told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021