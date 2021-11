Honduras' Castro eyes new debt deal with IMF, opposes new taxes

Honduras opposition presidential candidate Xiomara Castro will seek to negotiate a new debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, but she is opposed to raising existing taxes or creating new ones, according to a senior adviser.

Castro, who is leading by a wide margin in a preliminary vote count of Sunday's election, wants to restructure debt to lower debt service payments, said Hugo Noe, the head of her campaign's policy platform. An existing IMF deal with Honduras runs through January, when Castro will be sworn in as the country's first woman president if her advantage in the vote count, which currently puts her nearly 20 points ahead of her nearest rival, holds up.

"A dialogue with the International Monetary Fund has begun," Noe told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)