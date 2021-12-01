Zoramthanga now urges PM to appoint chief secy who knows Mizo language

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a chief secretary in the state, who has working knowledge of the Mizo language, an official statement said.

The chief minister raised the same issue in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah a month ago.

The Centre last month appointed Renu Sharma as the new chief secretary of Mizoram, without entertaining the request of the state government which wanted another official to take the top post as he is well versed with the local language and culture. Zoramthanga, who is currently in the national capital, called on the prime minister and discussed a wide range of issues including the appointment of chief secretary and Myanmar refugees, the statement said.

It said the chief minister urged the prime minister to consider the state government's request to appoint a chief secretary who has working knowledge of the Mizo language to be more effective and efficient.

The prime minister assured him that he will take up the matter with other leaders and officials.

Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Renu Sharma was asked by the Centre to take charge from November 1. On the same day, the Mizoram government appointed Manipur cadre IAS officer JC Ramthanga, who is currently posted as additional chief secretary to the CM, as the chief secretary.

However, Sharma assumed office on November 2, On October 29, Zoramthanga had written to Amit Shah urging him to modify the Centre's order of appointing Sharma as the chief secretary.

In the letter, the chief minister had pointed out that none of the cabinet ministers understands Hindi and some even have problems in understanding English.

During his meeting with Modi on Tuesday, the Mizoram CM urged him to provide assistance to Myanmar nationals, who fled their country following a military coup in February, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)