White House says deeply concerned about reported Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border
Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 00:56 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the White House remains "deeply concerned" about heightened rhetoric around a reported Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border.
Psaki also said she had no new details regarding a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
