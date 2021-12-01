Left Menu

Colombia presidential hopeful Fajardo seek safeguards after ruling against him

Colombian presidential hopeful Sergio Fajardo said on Tuesday he will ensure the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) issues safeguards to protect his political rights following a ruling against him by the country's comptroller general.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 01:02 IST
Colombia presidential hopeful Fajardo seek safeguards after ruling against him

Colombian presidential hopeful Sergio Fajardo said on Tuesday he will ensure the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) issues safeguards to protect his political rights following a ruling against him by the country's comptroller general. The comptroller general on Friday ruled Fajardo and 25 other individuals were fiscally responsible for problems and delays with the Hidroituango hydroelectric dam in Antioquia province, which is expected to eventually generate 17% of Colombia's energy.

The administrative ruling found Fajardo, a previous governor of Antioquia and mayor of its capital Medellin, and other individuals involved should pay for the $1.07 billion of losses caused by the project's delay. "We will keep our appointment with the CIDH to secure the precautionary measures we requested long ago," Fajardo, 65, said in a statement. "Nothing will prevent us from continuing in the race for the presidency."

A precautionary measure from the CIDH requests that the state protect one or more persons from suffering irreparable harm. Administrative sanctions do not inhibit the political rights of election candidates or of voters, according to the CIDH.

Some lawyers said the ruling would make Fajardo's electoral run and potential presidency difficult, however. The CIDH issued a precautionary measure on behalf of Gustavo Petro, a former mayor of Bogota and another 2022 presidential hopeful, after he was sanctioned by the procurator general's office.

Center-left Fajardo came third in the first round of Colombia's 2018 presidential elections, with 4.58 million votes. As well as the sanction from the comptroller general, he also faces an embezzlement case https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombian-politician-fajardo-face-embezzlement-charges-before-supreme-court-2021-08-27 in the Supreme Court of Justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021