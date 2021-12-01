White House encouraged by plan to bring Biden's bill to Senate floor the week of Dec. 13
Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 01:15 IST
The White House is encouraged by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to bring President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill to the Senate floor during the week of Dec. 13, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
She said the White House is confident the bill, which is a centerpiece of Biden's legislative agenda, can pass before Christmas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chuck Schumer
- Press
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Jen Psaki
- The White House
- White House
- Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden promises candor on human rights, Xi greets 'old friend' as U.S.-China talks begin
China's Xi tells Biden that China and U.S. should strengthen communication, coexist peacefully
Biden and Xi meet virtually as U.S.-China chasm widens
QUOTES-Quotes from Biden and Xi at start of their virtual meeting
Biden tells Xi must ensure relations do not veer into open conflict