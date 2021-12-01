White House encouraged by plan to bring Biden's bill to Senate floor the week of Dec. 13

The White House is encouraged by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to bring President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill to the Senate floor during the week of Dec. 13, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

She said the White House is confident the bill, which is a centerpiece of Biden's legislative agenda, can pass before Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)