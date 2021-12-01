Left Menu

White House encouraged by plan to bring Biden's bill to Senate floor the week of Dec. 13

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 01:15 IST
White House encouraged by plan to bring Biden's bill to Senate floor the week of Dec. 13

The White House is encouraged by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to bring President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill to the Senate floor during the week of Dec. 13, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

She said the White House is confident the bill, which is a centerpiece of Biden's legislative agenda, can pass before Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021