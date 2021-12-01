U.S. delegation met with Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar -State Department
A U.S. delegation led by the special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, held talks with senior Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.
The U.S. officials "expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans, uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty, and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government," the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
