Honduran ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to leftist Castro
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 01-12-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 06:54 IST
- Honduras
Honduran ruling party presidential candidate Nasry Asfura said on Tuesday he had conceded Sunday's election to his opposition rival, leftist Xiomara Castro.
Speaking in a video broadcast on local television, he congratulated Castro on her win.
