Belize reaffirms support for Taiwan as doubts grow over Honduras

Belize and Honduras are two of just 15 countries with formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Beijing has been gradually whittling away that number. Honduras' conservative ruling party candidate late on Tuesday conceded defeat https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/hondurans-wait-slow-vote-count-triumph-leftist-candidate-2021-11-30 in the presidential election, paving the way for his leftist rival Xiomara Castro to assume office.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-12-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 08:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Meeting Tsai at her office in Taipei, Belize's House of Representatives Speaker Valerie Woods said her country and Taiwan shared the same values of freedom, peace, human rights, rule of law and democracy.

Honduras' conservative ruling party candidate late on Tuesday conceded defeat https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/hondurans-wait-slow-vote-count-triumph-leftist-candidate-2021-11-30 in the presidential election, paving the way for his leftist rival Xiomara Castro to assume office. Castro has floated the idea of switching ties to China. Meeting Tsai at her office in Taipei, Belize's House of Representatives Speaker Valerie Woods said her country and Taiwan shared the same values of freedom, peace, human rights, rule of law and democracy.

"We also know the challenges that come with defending sovereignty and the right to independence as we too have fought a large neighbour," Woods said, in likely reference to Guatemala's territorial claims on Belize. "Belize remains steadfast in its support of Taiwan and we stand in solidarity with you," added Woods, who is visiting for a parliamentary forum.

Belize and Taiwan established ties in 1989. Tsai told Woods she hoped relations would continue to deepen.

While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has congratulated Honduras' Castro and said Washington looked forward to working with her, Taiwan has yet to comment, saying it is awaiting a formal announcement from election authorities on who has won. While Taiwan has pledged to respect https://www.reuters.com/world/china/taiwan-says-it-will-respect-honduras-vote-outcome-warns-again-china-2021-11-23 the outcome and to work with whoever wins, it has previously warned Honduras not to be taken in by China's "flashy and false" promises.

China's efforts to win over Taiwan's friends have alarmed and angered Washington, which is concerned about Beijing's growing international influence. Pacific island nations Kiribati and the Solomon Islands were the last countries to cut ties with Taipei in September 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

