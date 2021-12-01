Councilman Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayor race over Moore
City Council member Andre Dickens has won the runoff to become Atlantas next mayor.Dickens on Tuesday powered past current City Council President Felicia Moore, who had been the leading vote-getter in the first round of voting on Nov. 2.Dickens narrowly edged out former Mayor Kasim Reed to win a spot in the runoff.
- Country:
- United States
City Council member Andre Dickens has won the runoff to become Atlanta's next mayor.
Dickens on Tuesday powered past current City Council President Felicia Moore, who had been the leading vote-getter in the first round of voting on Nov. 2.
Dickens narrowly edged out former Mayor Kasim Reed to win a spot in the runoff. But the council member picked up a host of endorsements since then, including that of outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Dickens argued that Moore was too much of a lone wolf in her long tenure on the council and too frequently criticised other officials' plans without coming up with her own solutions. By contrast, Dickens said he was well-rounded and ready to lead the city. Bottoms declined to run for a second term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Passenger gun goes off, causes chaos at Atlanta airport, owner flees
Chaos at Atlanta airport as convicted felon's gun goes off, 3 hurt - police
Chaos at Atlanta airport as passenger gun goes off, 3 hurt
Atlanta airport chaos: Person grabs gun in bag, it goes off
Panic at Atlanta airport after gun accidentally fired