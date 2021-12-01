Left Menu

Councilman Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayor race over Moore

City Council member Andre Dickens has won the runoff to become Atlantas next mayor.Dickens on Tuesday powered past current City Council President Felicia Moore, who had been the leading vote-getter in the first round of voting on Nov. 2.Dickens narrowly edged out former Mayor Kasim Reed to win a spot in the runoff.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 09:28 IST
Councilman Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayor race over Moore
  • Country:
  • United States

City Council member Andre Dickens has won the runoff to become Atlanta's next mayor.

Dickens on Tuesday powered past current City Council President Felicia Moore, who had been the leading vote-getter in the first round of voting on Nov. 2.

Dickens narrowly edged out former Mayor Kasim Reed to win a spot in the runoff. But the council member picked up a host of endorsements since then, including that of outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Dickens argued that Moore was too much of a lone wolf in her long tenure on the council and too frequently criticised other officials' plans without coming up with her own solutions. By contrast, Dickens said he was well-rounded and ready to lead the city. Bottoms declined to run for a second term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021