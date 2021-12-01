Left Menu

Winter session: Mansukh Mandaviya to move bill on regulation of reproductive technology in LS today

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 09:59 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bill seeks regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

