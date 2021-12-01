Left Menu

Winter session: MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives notice in RS over rising prices of essential commodities

On the third day of Parliament's winter session, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday gave the suspension of business notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the issue of rising prices of essential commodities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:00 IST
Winter session: MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives notice in RS over rising prices of essential commodities
Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the third day of Parliament's winter session, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday gave the suspension of business notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the issue of rising prices of essential commodities. "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business or rules on December 1, 2021," read the statement issued by Gohil.

"This House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hot, and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the unprecedented high increase in the prices of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol, diesel and LPG cooking gas, all of which is putting an extreme burden on the shoulders of the common man particularly in the post-Covid economic crisis scenario, further worsened by the rampant unemployment," the statement added. The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021