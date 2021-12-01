Left Menu

Winter Session: Congress MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS over inflation

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the high rate of inflation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:28 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the high rate of inflation. In his letter to Secretary-General of Lower House, Tiwari said, "The high rate of inflation has hurt the economically weaker sections of the country. Prices of Oil and vegetables has skyrocketed and Fuel is breaking new price records almost every day with petrol going way beyond the 100-rupee mark and LPG cylinders having more than doubled in price since 2014, now cost more than Rs 900."

"According to data released by RBI, the CPI (combined) inflation rate in Oils and fats for October 2021 on a year on year basis stands at 33.50 per cent while the same numbers for fuel and light and transport and communication are 14.19 and 10.90 respectively. This high rate of inflation not only breaks the back of the low-income group of the country but also aggravates the already increasing inequality in income distribution. Thus, I want to raise this urgent issue of Inflation in the house," he added. Meanwhile, the winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

