Jose Mani takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:21 IST
Jose Mani takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
Jose K Mani of the Kerala Congress(M) on Wednesday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Mani was elected to the Upper House earlier this week in a bypoll from Kerala.

His defection to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and subsequent resignation from the Rajya Sabha seat he won on a United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket in 2018 had prompted the bypoll. Mani's tenure in the upper House will end in 2024.

He took the oath in English, signed the member's register and greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders present.

MPs thumped their desks to welcome Mani.

