Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon today

Amid uproar by Opposition party MPs in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session of parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid uproar by Opposition party MPs in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session of parliament. Preceding the adjournment, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also staged a walkout from the Lower House during Question Hour.

This came after the Leader of the Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the death of farmers during farm laws protest. Opposition MPs also raised slogans of "We want justice" during the Question Hour in the House.

Notably, Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Winter session. However, the Houses witnessed repeated adjournments on both the first and second day of the winter session.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 12 noon today following uproar by the Opposition MPs. The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

