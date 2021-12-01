Left Menu

AIADMK tweaks bylaws, seeks to shut door on V K Sasikala

While the posts are two, there cannot be separate votes, as the twin positions together constitute the party top leadership. Senior leader D Jayakumar told reporters that only those who have been primary members for five years or more are eligible to vote to elect the party leadership.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:42 IST
AIADMK tweaks bylaws, seeks to shut door on V K Sasikala
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The main opposition AIADMK, which is facing challenges from eased out leader V K Sasikala, on Wednesday amended its bylaws to strengthen norms to retain the present leadership structure of top two positions held by O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami.

The amendments to bylaws at the Executive Committee meeting of the AIADMK held here, effectively close the door on Sasikala, who has claimed to be the party 'general secretary.' While amendments made in 2017 bestowed all the powers vested with the top position of general secretary to the then newly created positions of party coordinator (Panneerselvam) and joint coordinator (Palaniswami), the current tweaks further strengthen that top party structure.

The amendments mandate a 'single vote' by 'primary members' to elect the top leadership, which is the two positions of coordinator and joint coordinator. While the posts are two, there cannot be separate votes, as the twin positions together constitute the party top leadership. According to the AIADMK, Sasikala is not a member of the party, though she has claimed to be the general secretary. Senior leader D Jayakumar told reporters that only those who have been primary members for five years or more are eligible to vote to elect the party leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021