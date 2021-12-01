BJP rakes up Mamata's old opposition to Nano project, seeks Maha govt's statement on her meeting with Aaditya

The BJP on Wednesday said it suspected if ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra was helping West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to divert some industrial investment to her state, a day after the TMC supremo met Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. Speaking to reporters here, former Maharashtra minister and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday questioned why no official statement regarding the discussions held between Banerjee and Aaditya Thackeray was issued. He also raked up the TMC's opposition to Tata's Nano project in West Bengal in 2008 when Banerjee was opposition leader ahead of her scheduled meeting with industrialists in Mumbai. Banerjee began her three-day visit to Mumbai on November 30. “A meeting took place between Maharashtra protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday in Mumbai at a private hotel. However, no official statement was issued regarding this meeting and the points discussed by the two. This raises suspicion about such meetings,” Shelar said.

Besides Aaditya, Banerjee had also met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut as Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is recuperating in a hospital after spine surgery. “Aaditya Thackeray had himself said that he was meeting Banerjee on behalf of the chief minister of Maharashtra. In that case, why no official statement has been issued so far regarding the meeting between them,” Shelar questioned. He said the BJP suspects that Shiv Sena is helping Mamata Banerjee to take away some industrial investment from Maharashtra to West Bengal. ''Banerjee had opposed Tata's Nano plant in West Bengal (when she was in opposition) and now Shiv Sena is greeting her. Is Sena not insulting reputed industrialist like Ratan Tata?” he wondered. The Shiv Sena heads the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Sena, NCP and Congress.

