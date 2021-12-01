Left Menu

Aim to make Rajasthan AIDS-free by 2030: Health minister

The department is benefiting people living with HIVAIDS with various social security schemes, Meena said.Praising the organisations working for the welfare of AIDS patients, he said they are doing exemplary work in bringing such people into the mainstream.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:03 IST
Aim to make Rajasthan AIDS-free by 2030: Health minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government aims to make the state AIDS-free by 2030, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Wednesday.

Addressing a state-level function on World AIDS Day, he said people with AIDS can lead a normal life by taking medicines regularly.

"The state government is making all possible efforts to provide medical facilities to the needy and poor people. The department is benefiting people living with HIV/AIDS with various social security schemes," Meena said.

Praising the organisations working for the welfare of AIDS patients, he said they are doing exemplary work in bringing such people into the mainstream. The minister said the government's target is to make the state AIDS-free by 2030, an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

Through the 'Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana', the government is giving insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to the people and also providing free medicines and diagnostics, Meena said. He called upon the people of the state to come forward and get tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021