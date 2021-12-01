Left Menu

Stop 'injustice' towards job seekers in Railways: Rahul

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his support to those seeking jobs in the Railways and called for stopping the injustice towards them.In a tweet, he also claimed there are now no jobs in the Railways. Earlier a job in the Railways was an honour, today there are no jobs in the Railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his support to those seeking jobs in the Railways and called for stopping the ''injustice'' towards them.

In a tweet, he also claimed there are now ''no jobs'' in the Railways. ''Earlier a job in the Railways was an honor, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier. Stop the injustice to the people. We want #JusticeForRailwaysStudents,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

