Stop 'injustice' towards job seekers in Railways: Rahul

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his support to those seeking jobs in the Railways and called for stopping the ''injustice'' towards them.

In a tweet, he also claimed there are now ''no jobs'' in the Railways. ''Earlier a job in the Railways was an honor, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier. Stop the injustice to the people. We want #JusticeForRailwaysStudents,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

