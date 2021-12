Those opposed to BJP should come together, says Pawar after meeting Mamata Banerjee

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday made a fresh pitch for the unity of opposition parties to take on the BJP after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here.

Banerjee, notably, made a cryptic remark that there was ''no UPA'' now. The Trinamool Congress supremo paid a visit to Pawar on Wednesday after meeting Shiv Sena leaders the day before.

''All those opposed to the BJP are welcome to join us. There is no question of excluding anyone,'' Pawar told reporters when asked if an alliance without Congress was on the cards. ''We discussed the prevailing situation and the need for all like-minded parties to come together and provide a strong alternative to the BJP,'' the NCP chief said.

''Leadership is not an issue at this point. We need to unitedly work against the BJP,'' he added.

When asked if she wanted Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Banerjee said, ''Three is no UPA now.'' PTI MR KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)