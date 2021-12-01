Left Menu

Akali leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Sirsa joins BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:38 IST
Akali leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Sirsa joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the BJP here on Wednesday in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat, who is the BJP's in-charge for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, said Sirsa's induction into the party will definitely be helpful for it in the state elections, expected to be held early next year.

Sirsa has been a prominent face of the Akali Dal in the national capital and was a strong supporter of the farmers' protests against the three contentious farm laws. Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws in what has been seen as the BJP's effort to placate the protesting farmers, a large number of whom are Sikhs from Punjab.

Pradhan said the BJP will be strengthened with Sirsa's induction and added that he had quit his position in the DSGMC before joining the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021