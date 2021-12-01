Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda hails steadfast ties India-Russia ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:05 IST
BJP chief Nadda hails steadfast ties India-Russia ties
  • Country:
  • India

Lauding the deep India-Russia ties at a seminar organised by Russia's ruling party, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday the two countries' response to three principle challenges, Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the threat posed by radicalism, terrorism and its sanctuaries, will shape the trajectory of the remainder of the 21st century.

Addressing the seminar on ''Global Challenges of 21st Century: Interparty dimension'', Nadda said the two countries are steadfast and long-standing friends, and their partnership has been one of the most stable in the period after the second world war.

''The modern 21st century bilateral relationship can be traced back to 2,000 when President Putin and the-then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji inaugurated the Indo-Russia Strategic Partnership.

''The growing association between the BJP, the world's largest political party, and the United Russia Party adds lustre to our friendship. It draws inspiration from the mutual respect that President Vladimir Putin and PM (Narendra) Modi share,'' he said.

Noting the BJP's response to the pandemic, he said all party workers were asked to serve the public and its organisational machinery was galvanized and diverted towards relief measures.

''We've established 24*7 helplines to help people in distress,'' he said.

Through Covid, India and Russia have sustained cooperation, assisting each other with the supply of machines and other tools, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021