Left Menu

Former SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:16 IST
Former SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP
Former SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP (Photo:Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sirsa also called on the BJP National President JP Nadda after joining the party.

"Former SAD leader Shri @mssirsa called on BJP National President @JPNadda after joining BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi," BJP tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021