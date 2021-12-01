Left Menu

Opposition laying foundation of anti-people politics with their protest in RS: Sahasrabuddhe

First not letting the House to function and when an action is taken for this as per rules, making it an issue and again disrupting the House proceedings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:23 IST
Opposition laying foundation of anti-people politics with their protest in RS: Sahasrabuddhe
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition parties over their protest against the suspension of 12 members of the Upper House, saying they are laying the foundation of ''anti-people politics'' and trying to ''stall democracy''.

Defending Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's decision to suspend the members, he said action was taken against them according to rules.

''The double standard of our friends in Opposition is getting exposed continuously. First not letting the House to function and when an action is taken for this as per rules, making it an issue and again disrupting the House proceedings. I consider all these a conspiracy to stall democracy. I believe our friends in Opposition are making efforts to lay foundation of anti-people politics,'' Sahasrabuddhe told reporters when asked for his comments on the issue on the sidelines of an event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The proceedings of Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid unrelenting protests by opposition members over the issue of suspension of the MPs for the remaining part of the Winter Session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

Among the suspended members, six are from the Congress, two each from the TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from the CPM and the CPI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021