Swamy says his question on if Chinese crossed LAC in Ladakh denied by RS Secretariat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:24 IST
Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday claimed that citing national interest as a reason, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has disallowed a question from him on whether the Chinese have crossed the LAC in Ladakh.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat said it acts on the recommendation of the ''ministry concerned'' when sensitive issues are involved.

The issue is also being raised by the opposition ever since the clashes between the armies of India and China in June last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during an all-party meeting on the issue last year stated that no one had entered India or has occupied its territory. The opposition has been attacking the prime minister and his government over the Indo-China face off at the border and has demanded action against the Chinese. ''It is hilarious if not tragic for Rajya Sabha Secretariat to inform me today that my Question whether the Chinese have crossed the LAC in Ladakh, cannot be allowed, ' because of national interest' !!!,'' Swamy said in a tweet.

A senior official of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, ''The secretariat goes by the recommendation of ministry concerned if sensitive issues are involved.'' He said this has been the convention for a long time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

