Left Menu

Congress's 'mehangai hatao rally' to be held in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:24 IST
Congress's 'mehangai hatao rally' to be held in Jaipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress's mega rally against rising inflation in the country will now be held in Jaipur instead of New Delhi on December 12, a party source said on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ajay Maken will come to Jaipur on Friday for making preparations for the rally.

''The proposed rally against rising inflation to be held in New Delhi on December 12 will be organised in Jaipur,'' the source said. The All India Congress Committee has announced a 'mehangai hatao rally' on December 12 against the rising inflation in the country and the alleged failure of the Centre to bring down the skyrocketing prices of the commodities needed by the common people.

The rally was earlier scheduled to be held at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021