Delhi: IYC takes out protest march against ‘rising’ inflation, fuel prices

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday took out a protest march to 'gherao' Parliament over “rising” inflation, and hike in fuel prices.

However, the march, which was led by IYC president Srinivas B V, was stopped by police on Raisina Road.

Several protesters were seen wearing the jersey of the Indian cricket team, masks of cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while holding “World Cup of Inflation” shaped like lotus – the election symbol of the BJP.

I want to congratulate the BJP’s cabinet team for winning the ''Mehangai World Cup'' because today, India is witnessing a hike in the prices of almost everything, said Srinivas during the protest.

“Skyrocketing petrol-diesel prices and unbridled inflation have become the hallmark of Modi government. They are looting the public by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas,” a statement quoted Srinivas as saying.

“Earlier, there used to be a government (Congress) which was for the people and because of the people, but now it is a shameless government (BJP), which is for the industrialists and because of the industrialists. People live or die, they have nothing to do with it,'' he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP's ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ (Modi can make it possible) slogan, Srinivas said given the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG, it should be changed to ‘Modi hai to mehangai hai’ (There is inflation because of Modi).

''Despite the fall in the price of crude oil in the international market, the prices of petrol and diesel in the Indian market are increasing almost every day,'' he claimed in the statement.

The IYC leader also accused the central government of suppressing the voice of the opposition, and said the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs was ''highly condemnable'' and ''undemocratic''.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire winter session of Parliament for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August.

Six suspended MPs are from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPM.

