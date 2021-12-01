Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:20 IST
SEC to meet Bengal Guv on Thursday to discuss KMC poll preparedness
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said State Election Commissioner Sourav Das will meet him at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday and discuss the preparedness for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

Elections to 144 wards of KMC are scheduled to be held on December 19.

''State Election Commissioner @MamataOfficial Shri Sourav Das will call on WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan, Kolkata at 10.30 AM tomorrow and update as regards Elections #KMC preparedness in the light of prescriptions in Article 243 of the Constitution,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

He also attached provisions of Article 243K of the Constitution to his tweet, which lays down rules for panchayat and other local body polls.

Dhankhar had on Tuesday assured a BJP delegation that he will take up with the State Election Commission its demand for deployment of central armed forces for ensuring fair and peaceful municipal elections in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

