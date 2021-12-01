Left Menu

NATO says economic sanctions an option to counter Russia

NATO has a range of options should Russia use force against Ukraine, including economic, financial and political measures, the secretary-general of the Western defence alliance said on Wednesday.

NATO has a range of options should Russia use force against Ukraine, including economic, financial and political measures, the secretary-general of the Western defence alliance said on Wednesday. "We have a wide range of options to make sure that Russia will be confronted with serious consequences if they once again use force against an independent sovereign nation, Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Riga, Latvia.

"Everything from economic sanctions, financial sanctions, political restrictions, but also, as we saw after 2014 when they illegally annexed Crimea ... that actually triggered the biggest reinforcement of our collective defence since the end of the Cold War." Stoltenberg was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the capital of the Baltic country.

